MIL OSI Poland – 28.03.2023Pricing of USD bonds

The Ministry of Finance priced on March 28th, 2023 a 10-year and 30-year USD denominated benchmark bond maturing on October 4th, 2033 and April 4th, 2053. The nominal amount of the issue was USD 5bn (USD 2.5bn each tranche).

The 10-year bond was priced at the level of 140 basis points over US Treasury Notes due February 15, 2033, yielding 4.968% with annual coupon of 4.875%. The 30-year bond was priced at the level of 180 basis points over US Treasury Notes due November 15th, 2052, yielding 5.585% with annual coupon of 5.50%.

The issue was executed under Republic of Poland’s SHELF Programme registered under the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The lead managers on the transaction were: BNP Paribas, Citi (B&D), Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and J.P. Morgan.

