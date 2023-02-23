MIL OSI Poland – 08.02.2023 Pricing of EUR bonds – additional information

Source: Republic of Poland in English

With reference to the press release on the pricing of 10 and 20-year EUR denominated benchmark bonds maturing on February 14th, 2033 and February 14th 2043, which was conducted on February 7th, 2023, the Ministry of Finance presents additional information concerning the structure of investors.

The structure of buyers was well diversified.

The 10-year bonds were allocated to investors from: United Kingdom and Ireland (25%), Germany and Austria (17%), CEE – inclusive of Poland (15%), Rest of Europe (13%), Benelux (11%), Offshore US (8%) and other countries (11%).

In terms of 10-year bonds investor type the buyers group included: fund managers (59%), banks (22%), insurance and pension companies (10%) as well as central banks, public institutions and other entities (9%).

The 20-year bonds were allocated to investors from: United Kingdom and Ireland (43%), Germany and Austria (20%), Rest of Europe (11%), Offshore US (8%), CEE – inclusive of Poland (3%), Benelux (3%) and other countries (12%).

In terms of 20-year bonds investor type the buyers group included: fund managers (72%), banks (11%), central banks, public institutions and other entities (11%) as well as insurance and pension companies (6%).

