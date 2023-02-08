MIL OSI Poland – 07.02.2023 Pricing of EUR bond

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Pricing of EUR bond07.02.2023

The Ministry of Finance priced on February 7th, 2023 a 10-year and 20-year EUR denominated benchmark bond maturing on February 14th, 2033 and February 14th, 2043. The nominal amount of the issue was EUR 3.5bn. The orderbook reached EUR 12bn.

The 10-year bond was priced at the level of 105 basis points over mid-swap rate, yielding 3.945% with annual coupon of 3.875%. The 20-year bond was priced at the level of 155 basis points over mid-swap rate, yielding 4.272% with annual coupon of 4.25%.

The issue was executed under Republic of Poland’s Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The lead managers on the transaction were: Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, ING and Société Générale.

MIL OSI