Source: Republic of Poland in English

Information on foreign debt in November 202215.12.2022

Ministry of Finance is pleased to announce that the following payments in foreign currencies were made for service of foreign debt in November 2022:

principal – equivalent of EUR 215.2 m (PLN 1 013.4 m),

interest – equivalent of EUR 27.8 m (PLN 130.9 m).

As of the end of November 2022 foreign currency funds on budgetary accounts were equivalent of EUR 7 569.9 m (PLN 35 339.2 m).

MIL OSI