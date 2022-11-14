MIL-OSI Poland News: The Independence Day

Source: President of Poland in English

Address at the Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Honourable President of the Republic of Lithuania and Madam First Lady of the Republic of Lithuania,

Honourable Speakers of the Sejm and the Senate,

Honourable Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, Honourable Ministers,

Honourable Members of Parliament and Senators

and Honourable Members of the European Parliament,

Excellencies Ambassadors,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps headed by the Members of the Lithuanian Delegation who accompany Mr. President,

Your Eminence, Most Reverend Cardinal,

Your Excellencies Archbishops, Bishops and Chaplains,

Generals and Commanders,

Officers, Non–commissioned Officers, Soldiers,

Dear Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen present here at Marshal Józef Pilsudski Square in Warsaw,

Dear Compatriots linked with us by means of mass media: radio, television and the Internet,

The 104th anniversary of regaining independence by Poland. We have been celebrating this centenary of Poland’s independence since December 2017. Bach then we inaugurated this important period of celebrating independent, restored Republic of Poland, again free and sovereign.

Taking stock of the entire period of 104 years, we must say that despite all the historical storms, despite the extremely difficult decades and the terrible years of World War II, for most of that time Poland was a sovereign and independent state. The Polish people were free people in their one country and they could fully benefit from their free lives. This adds together to 54 years: from 1918 up to 1939 and then from 1989 to this day.

I would like to thank all those who over the last five years were reminding us of the great value of a sovereign and independent state. I would like to thank all those who educated young people, reminded them of the heroes of restored independence more than a hundred years ago; who sought to identify these heroes, often nameless for years; who urged us to search in family albums, to ask grandparents, great–grandparents – especially children and young people – to find places related to the fight for independent Poland, to the construction of an independent Polish state. They did so, as I encouraged them, with that extraordinary enthusiasm and great faith, which must have also accompanied the rebirth of the Republic over a hundred years ago.

“I am wholeheartedly and profoundly indebted – to all of you, my compatriots – for raising among our fellow citizens this deep awareness of the value of independence, the value of sovereignty; especially among the younger generation here, but also among our compatriots living abroad.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, over the past few years, especially when we inaugurated the celebration cycle back in 2017 and 2018, there were very often many skeptical words: „We talk about history over and over again,” „Why repeat this independence story over and over again?”. People have forgotten, some chose to ignore that famous statement that independence and freedom are not given once and for all. That they can be lost. That they may cease to exist. That someone can take them away, the way there were taken away from the Poles at the turn of the 18th and 19th centuries.

Thereafter, for 123 long years, and in case of some it was 140 years, our ancestors were shedding blood for our home country. This was the reality back then, and an extremely difficult reality, too. Sometimes it does happen that people tend to forget the difficult chapter. Sometimes what is only remembered is what was good. Man attempts to distance oneself from whatever has been disadvantageous to him, distance oneself from what upsets his good frame of mind, optimism, and comfort zone.

Unfortunately, the reality, the most recent reality, very rapidly made us aware what it takes to have a free, sovereign, independent state and what it is like to be deprived of it; what it is like to have independence and what it is like not to have it. In some sense, for those one who took a broader perspective of the situation, it all started developing the moment when a hybrid attack was launched at our border. I referred to it last year. I was saying that we need to defend the Republic of Poland although, fortunately, our soldiers and guards did not have to resort to the use of arms, they limited themselves to protecting our border. At that time, we could not fully grasp the profoundness of this hybrid activity levelled at Poland and levelled at Lithuania. Levelled at the entire European Union in fact. The months of January and February of the previous year, and especially the most recent February 24th have demonstrated to us beyond any doubt what was the most plausible origin of this undertaking, or what was the most likely intention behind the hybrid attack at Poland, at our countries.

The first object was to test our resolve, determination and preparedness. The point was also to cause havoc, a crisis, a conflict: internal and external. Also to spark crisis within the European Union fold, to cause commotion, to refocus the attention on something else, diverting it from the situation in the East and turning it instead at internal east–west problems.

Thanks to the unyielding posture of the defenders of Polish borders this all has failed. With a massive effort and dedication of the soldiers and guards ultimately the border was protected. On many occasions, have I expressed my thanks for this commitment although thanks are never enough. My thanks go out again to you and your loved ones for this service and sacrifice, for your dedication to the Republic of Poland, for understanding the core of the problem even if it was not entirely clear to many. You were very often serving in difficult conditions – not only filed conditions, not only weather conditions, but frequently in trying circumstances where you were attacked from various sides of the public. I thankfully acknowledge your stance.

But at the same time I also want to thank all of them, nameless as they may be, who, next to the servicemen, rushed to aid other people. Yes, guided by good will, disinterested and genuine intention to give help, often willing to uphold the good name and image of the Polish state as a state that cares about every person. It is thanks to the generosity of such people, who offered reliable support and to the servicemen who were geared to helping other people, that we managed to gain the upper hand under such circumstances.

I am greatly indebted to you who in the purity of your hearts, with your devotion to the home country, persuaded about the need to act for the good of Poland, for the safety of fellow citizens and the good name of our home country, served as volunteers on the Polish border, in the borderland and in all places where help was needed. I hereby thank you wholeheartedly. And as I reiterate my thanks – as President of the Republic – I wish to apologise for the fact that you often had to endure adversity, insults and difficult words. But, believe me, the service has paid off. You were able to ascertain the fact yourselves over the past months.

“My words of thanks are also due to those who then offered support to our Ukrainian neighbours. I wish to thank all those people who welcomed those arriving from Ukraine into their homes, without asking who they were, without asking about their condition in life, very often without actually even asking their names.”

On many occasion, Poles were driving up in their private cars to border crossings to receive them in their homes, to offer help and support. They provided assistance, including in kind donations, and raised funds. I thank all my compatriots for this.

This was a first–class performance on you part, you have shown most convincingly the veracity of the motto “Poles can do it”. Thank you for all the activities that were carried out also to support the defenders of Ukraine. Not only to support them by taking care of their loved ones here in Poland – by taking their wives, children and mothers under your roof. But also through the aid sent to the defenders of Ukraine. Through the equipment pooled together for the soldiers: protective gear boots and uniforms that were sent.

Everything you did, which was done completely spontaneously by many private individuals, devoting their own private resources to it – yes, these were and are engagements in defence of the independence of the Republic of Poland. These were and are actions in defence of our freedom and that of our part of Europe. I am saying it here, on the square of Marshal Józef Pilsudski, one of the fathers of our independence, the great Chief of State, leader and founder of the Polish Legions.

I am saying this in the presence of our neighbour, President Gitanas Nausėda, his Spouse and the Lithuanian delegation – our friends, neighbours, allies who are fighting together with us today, supporting a free, sovereign, independent Ukraine, supporting the defenders of Ukraine. Doing so courageously, speaking out on the political arena and dispatching aid – both military and in–kind support.

I wish to thank you wholeheartedly, Mr. President, for your symbolic presence here, the grand and meaningful gesture of being here which speaks volumes about the brotherhood and solidarity of our part of Europe. Lithuania and Poland together – sovereign, independent, proud, strong. This strengthens the security of our part of Europe. I believe that we are all here together: we, who are now members of the North Atlantic Alliance, Lithuania, along with other Baltic states. I trust that there are also our allies from the South.

But moreover, I firmly believe that we are also joined today by many of our friends, neighbours from Ukraine, but also many of our neighbours and friends from Belarus, with their deeply–rooted longing for a free, sovereign and independent state, the state they will eventually achieve, Belarus which will be a friend of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine. The friend with whom we will stand together here in our part of Europe, sharing the same appreciation of freedom, of living in one’s own sovereign, independent states. But among states that are brotherly, allied, friendly towards each other, cooperating with one another.

You know it full well that today this is one of the fundamental guarantees for preserving independence. Especially looking at Ukraine nowadays, you can see what unity means, what support means, what it means not to be left alone, not to be left behind, as it happened to Ukraine in 2014, when there was hardly anyone to provide authentic, strong, decisive help. How different things are today, when Ukraine is receiving such aid, and when with this aid, but even more so braced with the valor of the Ukrainian soldier, it is able to defend its land, its territory. Continued supply of such support is by all means necessary. This is also an engagement which serves the security of the Republic of Poland.

There is a crisis, as everyone realizes. The situation at hand is very difficult. Of course, this comes as an outcome of many evident factors from recent years, starting with the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the whole world and was a massive contributor to the crisis, leading to imbalances in economies, to stoppages, and downtown in production, to the inability to deliver supplies, paralysing trade exchange, which obviously had to worsen the situation and sent – unfortunately – a negative impulse to the economy of the whole world, including the European economy.

On the top of it, Russian aggression against Ukraine indisputably aggravated the situation, causing – in practical terms – a crash in the energy market. Dramatic price increases – frightening for the industry, frightening for businesses, appalling for ordinary families, for households, frightening, admittedly, for the authorities. Yes, of course – including our authorities, also extremely difficult for me.

Can we cope with it? I am convinced that, acting together, we will overcome.

Just as we have built together the gas interconnector linking Lithuania with Poland. Just as we succeeded in building other interconnectors together with our neighbours. Just as we finalised together with our friends from Denmark and Norway the Baltic Pipe project from the Norwegian shelf to Poland, so do not worry about gas shortages in Poland.

The same way, we will come to grips with other problems, for example, by carrying out the program of building nuclear power plants so that we have energy whose supply will not only be stable, but which will also be compatible with the requirements of protecting the planet and the climate, compatible with the tenets of sustainable development. This is also a question of the sovereignty, independence and existence of the Republic of Poland. To make sure that for all future generations it is by no means worse than it is today. And this is in all respects. Not only in terms of economy, modernity, development, but also in terms of beauty, nature, Polish landscapes – everything we are so immensely proud of.

Can we make it? On many occasions I have told you, My Dear Compatriots, Ladies and Gentlemen: in 1918, our great–grandparents, grandparents began to rebuild Poland from ruins that partitions have left us with, ruins that came as an aftermath of the terrible cataclysm of World War I, sweeping also through vast stretches of our land. When the Polish state needed to be “glued together’ from three partition zones, three different states, three different political, legal, administrative systems, so great was the will to regain independence and sovereignty, to enjoy freedom in one’s own country after all the suffering, that the Poles managed to do it.

If they were able to do it, so shall we, weathering all crisis situations with our heads held high, with dignity. We are a hard–working, intelligent, persistent, dare we say – unbelievably resilient nation, as more than 1050 years of our history have demonstrated, no matter how difficult it was over the past centuries.

I believe deeply in an independent, sovereign, free Poland. I believe deeply in my compatriots.

I believe deeply in the value of sovereign, independent, our own Poland, in which we govern ourselves and decide for ourselves; the value with which each and every of us is imbued. I believe deeply in the wisdom of our society, the wisdom in charting out our path, the ability to recognise what is good for Poland, for its future, for the next generations, and the discernment what path we should continue to follow. I believe deeply in Divine Providence’s protection of our homeland.

May God our Lord protect Poland! May God our Lord protect all our neighbours who are our brothers and allies! May God our Lord protect all the Polish nation. Long live Poland!

MIL OSI