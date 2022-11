Source: Republic of Poland in English

USD denominated bond issuance07.11.2022

The Ministry of Finance would like to inform that BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Santander and Société Générale have been mandated as bookrunners for a 5-year and 10-year benchmark bond denominated in USD.

The transaction will be launched subject to market conditions.

MIL OSI