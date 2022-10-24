MIL-OSI Poland News: Visit of the President of the North Macedonia to Poland

Source: President of Poland in English

Poland and North Macedonia are united in their opposition to Russia’s war on Ukraine, and are both aware of the threat Russia poses, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said on Monday.

Andrzej Duda was speaking following talks in Warsaw with Stevo Pendarovski, his North Macedonian peer, that were dominated by the war and energy crisis.

„Poland and North Macedonia have the same view of Russia’s war on Ukraine. We have the same understanding of Russian threats,” Andrzej Duda told a press conference with Stevo Pendarovski.

Andrzej Duda also thanked Pendarovski for his country’s humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

In turn, Stevo Pendarovski called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine „illegal and absolutely unacceptable.” He also said North Macedonia would continue helping Ukraine.

He also thanked Poland for supporting North Macedonia’s campaign to join the EU.

The Balkan country launched its EU accession talks on July 22 of this year.(PAP)