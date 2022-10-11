Posted on by MIL-OSI Publisher

MIL-OSI Poland News: Joint Statement of the Bucharest Nine Presidents Supported by Presidents of North Macedonia and Montenegro

Source: President of Poland

We, the Presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia condemn the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently carried out by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law.  

We recall that war crimes and crimes against humanity are not subject to any statute of limitations and are covered by jurisdiction of courts all over the world.  

On behalf of our states we demand that Russia immediately stop attacking civilian targets. We will not cease our efforts to bring to court persons responsible of today’s crimes.

We find any threats by Russian representatives to use nuclear weapons unacceptable. In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to protect our countries and allies.

Rumen Radev
President of the Republic of Bulgaria

Miloš Zeman
President of the Czech Republic

Alar Karis
President of the Republic of Estonia

Katalin Novák
President of Hungary

Egils Levits
President of the Republic of Latvia

Gitanas Nausėda
President of the Republic of Lithuania

Stevo Pendarovski
President of the Republic of North Macedonia

Milo Đukanović
President of Montenegro

Andrzej Duda
President of the Republic of Poland

Klaus Iohannis
President of Romania

Zuzana Čaputová
President of the Slovak Republic

