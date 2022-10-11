MIL-OSI Poland News: Joint Statement of the Bucharest Nine Presidents Supported by Presidents of North Macedonia and Montenegro

Source: President of Poland in English

We, the Presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia condemn the mass bombardments of Ukrainian cities recently carried out by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law.

We recall that war crimes and crimes against humanity are not subject to any statute of limitations and are covered by jurisdiction of courts all over the world.

On behalf of our states we demand that Russia immediately stop attacking civilian targets. We will not cease our efforts to bring to court persons responsible of today’s crimes.

We find any threats by Russian representatives to use nuclear weapons unacceptable. In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to protect our countries and allies.

Rumen Radev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria

Miloš Zeman

President of the Czech Republic

Alar Karis

President of the Republic of Estonia

Katalin Novák

President of Hungary

Egils Levits

President of the Republic of Latvia

Gitanas Nausėda

President of the Republic of Lithuania

Stevo Pendarovski

President of the Republic of North Macedonia

Milo Đukanović

President of Montenegro

Andrzej Duda

President of the Republic of Poland

Klaus Iohannis

President of Romania

Zuzana Čaputová

President of the Slovak Republic

