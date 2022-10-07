MIL-OSI Poland News: EU unity in face of Ukraine war a ‘big success’ says president

Source: President of Poland in English

The EU’s united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine is a clear success, president Andrzej Duda, said on Thursday in Malta, where he is attending a meeting of the Arraiolos Group.

Summing up the Arraiolos talks, which brought together the heads of states from 15 EU countries, Duda said they had focused on the EU’s international role.

„We mainly spoke about the effectiveness of the EU, a community to which we all belong. About its strength, which is so important,” Andrzej Duda said.

The Polish president said he was pleased with the EU’s response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

„From the very outset, as president of a country neighbouring Ukraine, I viewed the EU’s stance towards Ukraine with satisfaction,” he said.

„It is doubtless a big success for such a large community of states to impose sanctions when several of them had very serious economic ties with Russia,” Andrzej Duda said. (PAP)