MIL-OSI Poland News: Joint statement of Presidents of Central and Eastern Europe

Source: President of Poland in English
Joint statement of Presidents of Central and Eastern European NATO Member States on Russian attempts to illegally annex Ukrainian territories.
We Presidents of Central and Eastern Europe, countries whose leaders have visited Kyiv during the war and witnessed with their own eyes the effects of Russian aggression, cannot stay silent in the face of the blatant violation of international law by the Russian Federation, and therefore are issuing the following statement:
We reiterate our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We do not recognize and will never recognize Russian attempts to annex any Ukrainian territory.
We firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership.
We support Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion, demand Russia to immediately withdraw from all the occupied territories and encourage all Allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine.
All those who commit crimes of aggression must be held accountable and brought to justice.
Miloš Zeman
President of the Czech Republic
Alar Karis
President of the Republic of Estonia
Egils Levits
President of the Republic of Latvia
Gitanas Nausėda
President of the Republic of Lithuania
Stevo Pendarovski
President of the Republic of North Macedonia
Milo Đukanović
President of Montenegro
Andrzej Duda
President of the Republic of Poland
Klaus Iohannis
President of Romania
Zuzana Čaputová
President of the Slovak Republic