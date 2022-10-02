MIL-OSI Poland News: Joint statement of Presidents of Central and Eastern Europe

Source: President of Poland in English

Joint statement of Presidents of Central and Eastern European NATO Member States on Russian attempts to illegally annex Ukrainian territories.

We Presidents of Central and Eastern Europe, countries whose leaders have visited Kyiv during the war and witnessed with their own eyes the effects of Russian aggression, cannot stay silent in the face of the blatant violation of international law by the Russian Federation, and therefore are issuing the following statement:

We reiterate our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We do not recognize and will never recognize Russian attempts to annex any Ukrainian territory.

We firmly stand behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership.

We support Ukraine in its defence against Russia’s invasion, demand Russia to immediately withdraw from all the occupied territories and encourage all Allies to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine.

All those who commit crimes of aggression must be held accountable and brought to justice.

Miloš Zeman

President of the Czech Republic

Alar Karis

President of the Republic of Estonia

Egils Levits

President of the Republic of Latvia

Gitanas Nausėda

President of the Republic of Lithuania

Stevo Pendarovski

President of the Republic of North Macedonia

Milo Đukanović

President of Montenegro

Andrzej Duda

President of the Republic of Poland

Klaus Iohannis

President of Romania

Zuzana Čaputová

President of the Slovak Republic

