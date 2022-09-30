MIL OSI Poland – 30.09.2022S&P rating agency affirmed Poland’s credit rating

Source: Republic of Poland in English
S&P rating agency affirmed Poland’s credit rating30.09.2022
On 30 September 2022 rating agency S&P announced a decision about keeping Poland’s credit rating unchanged at the level of A-/A-2 for long and short term liabilities, respectively, in foreign currency, and A/A-1 for long and short term liabilities, respectively, in local currency.
Rating’s outlook is stable.
Full announcement in PDF below.
Materials
S&P rating agency affirmed Poland’s credit ratingAnnouncement_SP_EN_September_2022.pdf 0.43MB