MIL-OSI Poland News: Visit of the President of Poland to Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal

From the outset of his term of office, President Andrzej Duda has been working to liven up friendly relations based on mutual understanding and respect with non–European partners, including Africa. The President is counting on the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation with countries on this continent, many of which – like Poland – have great potential, are economically successful and developing at a dynamic pace, thus commanding growing interest to Poland.

From 6 to 8 September, President Andrzej Duda visited the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and the Republic of Senegal. These are the first historic visits of the President of Poland to these countries.

The purpose of the visits to West African countries was, among other things, to discuss with the leaders the issues of food security and energy crisis. Yet another imperial, colonial aggression on the part of Russia, the predicament, which the nations of Europe and Asia have repeatedly experienced, produced in its aftermath consequences palpable also in Africa.

Poland is one of the countries who make most arduous efforts to stop this aggression and prevent crises, as well as to fend off the threats posed by Russia. Next to all–round support for Ukraine and the refugees, we are working, among other things, to streamline transport of agricultural products from Ukraine, and to enhance energy security in Europe.

Poland is also one of the leaders in combating Russian disinformation, which is also being spread in Africa. This includes untrue statements purporting that that EU sanctions on Russia would lead to a food crisis, albeit in fact the sanctions do not cover food and agricultural products, and the crisis itself has been unleashed by Russia through the destruction, pillage and blocking of exports of these products from Ukraine. This issue also featured in the discussions with the presidents of Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

In addition, the President wanted to hear assessments of the security situation in West Africa and the Sahel, particularly in the context of his upcoming participation in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The talks between leaders and delegations in the three capitals were also accompanied by the signature of documents intensifying cooperation between our countries in the presence of the Presidents of Poland and the Host Countries:

– in Abuja (Nigeria): Memorandum of Cooperation in Agriculture,

– in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire): Memorandum on political consultations at the level of foreign ministers,

– in Dakar (Senegal): Memorandum of Cooperation in the Field of Sport and Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Poland and the Government of the Republic of Senegal on Economic Cooperation.

