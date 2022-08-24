MIL-OSI Poland News: Greetings on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine

Source: President of Poland in English

Greetings from President of the Republic of Poland

Andrzej Duda

on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine

Dorohí ukrajínśki bráttia,

wełýkyj naròde Ukrajíny!

/Dear Ukrainian Brothers,

Grand Ukrainian Nation!/

Poland was the world’s first country to recognize Ukraine’s independence. Today we also stand by you in solidarity as Ukraine is defending its freedom, repelling the Russian aggressors.

I know that you will prevail. We, Poles, believe that a free Ukraine, rebuilt from destruction, will enjoy prosperity in the European community.

Please, accept, our best wishes on the anniversary of your independence – the wishes offered at a time when we can all see what kind of price independence comes at.

May friendship firmly unite Poles and Ukrainians!

Long live an independent Ukraine! Long live a free Poland!

