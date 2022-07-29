MIL-OSI Poland News: President Andrzej Duda speaks with President Xi Jinping on the phone

Source: President of Poland in English

The President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda called today with President Xi Jinping of the People`s Republic of China. The phone call lasted one hour and referred largely to the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The President of the Republic of Poland presented the Polish position on the Russian attack. He noted the adverse impact of the war started by Russia on the security of the whole of our region, as well as on trade cooperation with other partners, including Chinese ones.

The President of the People`s Republic of China expressed his readiness to cooperate with the Polish side in seeking ways to end the conflict peacefully. Both parties stressed the importance they attach to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine. President Duda pointed out Russia`s attempts to provoke a global food crisis and the possible active role that China can play in counteracting it.

Both sides underscored the high quality, intensity and friendly atmosphere of their bilateral relations based on mutual respect as reflected in the recent deliberations of the Intergovernmental Committee.

Another topic of the conversation concerned the development of economic cooperation, including ways to reduce Poland`s trade deficit in its turnover with China (inter alia through increased exports of Polish food to China) and intensifying flight connections as the pandemics subsides.

„I am very glad with the conversation I had with President Xi Jinping. We talked about Ukraine and its territorial integrity, I spoke about the need to fight the food crisis provoked by Russia, and we discussed Polish–Chinese relations, the development of which is an important item of Polish policy,” President Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

