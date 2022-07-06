President Karis thanks honorary consuls for helping to make Estonia a bigger place

Source: President of Estonia

President Alar Karis held a reception in the rose garden in Kadriorg today for the honorary consuls representing Estonia around the world to thank them for the important work they do in assisting Estonian citizens, promoting trade and investment and showcasing Estonia and its culture.

“The role you play, and its importance to Estonia, has only grown over time,” the head of state said in addressing the honorary consuls. “You are key members of our diplomatic family, and invaluable partners in representing Estonia in your home countries. Not only do you assist Estonian citizens, but you play a crucial role in promoting Estonia, supporting our companies in their aspirations to gain a foothold in new markets, and introducing Estonia to potential investors. And although our network of diplomatic representations is constantly growing, we will never have an embassy in every country – which is why the work that you, our honorary consuls, do is so important.”

In his address, President Karis also spoke of the war in Ukraine. “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and against all international norms and tenets, their lack of respect for human life and universal human rights, has dispelled the dream of perpetual peace in Europe,” he remarked.

The head of state added that although the war Russia started affects everyone, Estonia’s security is assured because of its membership of the world’s strongest security alliance: NATO. “Just a few days ago at the NATO summit in Madrid we collectively took steps to bolster security across the alliance’s eastern flank,” he explained. “We take security concerns very seriously and work every day to ensure that our country is a safe environment for all.”

President Karis confirmed that Estonia’s support for Ukraine was, and would remain, unwavering. “We will continue to help the Ukrainians, because to us independence is not a gift or a favour granted by someone, but a right won on the battlefield,” he said. “For us, freedom, sovereignty and independence are priceless.”

Estonia has 192 honorary consuls in 87 countries.

