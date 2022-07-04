MIL-OSI Poland News: President Andrzej Duda speaks with President Isaac Herzog

Source: President of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda spoke today with President Isaac Herzog. In their phone call, the two presidents discussed the promotion of their countries’ bilateral relations.

It was agreed that relations would be restored to their proper course.

President Herzog, in a joint initiative with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, requested the return of the ambassador of Poland. President Duda agreed that the Polish ambassador should be appointed soon and announced that the new Israeli ambassador–designate to Poland will present his letters of credence within the next few days.

Both presidents expressed their hope that any future issues between Poland and Israel will be solved through sincere and open dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect.

