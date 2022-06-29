We cannot afford to grow weary or resign ourselves to evil

Source: President of Estonia

Addressing the audience at the Victory Day parade on the central square in Kuressaare, President Alar Karis remarked that we cannot afford to grow weary of or to resign ourselves to evil or to forget the lives that the Ukrainians have lost or their cities that have been destroyed if we ourselves wish to live peacefully in our own country – one that is founded on freedom, law and justice.

“To defend the independence of Estonia is a duty for which many have the requisite drive and desire, but which in fact it behoves us all to fulfil,” the head of state said. “This means not simply looking on should Estonia fall into danger. First and foremost this pertains to those who have the skills needed to defend the country and its people.”

President Karis said that standing before the Defence Forces personnel, he felt there could be no better indication of how intent Estonia is as a nation to defend its land, its independence and its right to make its own decisions – whatever the cost.

“The last four months,” he added, “have shown that even in Europe, where we have declared the era of armed violence to be forever behind us, war remains possible. The West did everything to prevent war on the continent, but Russia did everything to instigate it. Now we have to accustom ourselves – not just here in Estonia or the Baltic States, but throughout Europe – to the thought that peace may not last forever. And, should it come to it, we must be prepared to defend our freedom on the field of battle.”

The head of state noted that events are already having a tangible impact on people’s everyday lives in Estonia as the country and its allies seek to rein in Russia and support Ukraine. “These things impinge upon all of us, and to one extent or another we are all feeling the effects of the war started by Russia,” he said. “I know that many people are finding it even harder to cope. The resilience, the patience – that added burden – is not something I ask of you lightly. But in helping Ukraine fight and defend itself, we are protecting Estonia and defending peace in Europe. It is our fight for freedom.”

Participating in the Victory Day parade in Kuressaare were members of the Defence Forces, the Women’s Voluntary Defence Organisation, the Home Daughters and the Young Eagles as well as partners from the Police and Border Guard Board and the Rescue Board. Groups from Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, the United States and countries forming part of the Tapa-based NATO Battlegroup (France, the United Kingdom and Denmark) were also in attendance.

