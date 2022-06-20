MIL-OSI Poland News: Declaration of the Seventh Three Seas Initiative Summit

Source: President of Poland in English

We, the Presidents and high–level representatives of the 12 participating states of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) – the Republic of Austria, the Republic of Bulgaria, the Republic of Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, Hungary, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, Romania, the Slovak Republic and the Republic of Slovenia – having met in Riga on 20–21 June

2022, on the occasion of the 3SI Summit and Business Forum, hosted by Latvia;

Reconfirming our continued unwavering commitment to the 3SI and welcoming the developments that have taken place since the summits in Dubrovnik (2016), Warsaw (2017), Bucharest (2018), Ljubljana (2019), Tallinn (2020), and Sofia (2021), which have laid a solid ground for close regional cooperation and for the strengthening of the Initiative;

Concerned about the current extremely volatile geopolitical and economic environment and global security situation caused by Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine violating international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermining European and global security and stability;

Resolutely condemning Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and urging Russia to immediately stop its indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders;

Emphasizing that in the current geopolitical context a consolidated cooperation in implementing strategic projects has important multiplying effects, contributing to the economic development as well as to the strategic resilience of the region;

Stressing the growing importance of the EU North–South connectivity, where 3SI has an important role to play in reinforcing resilient networks and cohesion of Europe;

Recalling the fundamental pillars and objectives of the 3SI: enhancing economic development; strengthening the cohesion of the EU, including by means of upgrading infrastructure in the region; enriching the transatlantic ties; and ensuring that the 3SI meets the needs of society for better connectivity between participating states in 3SI connectivity projects;

Recognizing the role of the 3SI as part of wider European and global efforts of democratic countries to drive market– and values–based investments into connectivity in the region, thereby we emphasise the importance of synergy with the EU financial instruments and amplification of initiatives such as Global Gateway as well as those of the G7 and other like–minded partners;

Acknowledging the importance of high–level political commitment for the successful implementation of the main objectives of the 3SI in full coherence with the existing EU strategies;

Emphasizing that the strengthening of energy security and diversification of routes and sources of supply across the region, together with accelerating the deployment of renewables and further improving energy efficiency and a just transition to a climate–neutral energy sector, are our paramount priorities;

Being aware of the critical role of the private sector and financial institutions in ensuring targeted and sustainable investments in the 3SI region infrastructure projects.

Hereby declare the following:

1. We welcome the high–level participation in the Riga Three Seas Summit and Business Forum by strategic partners to the 3SI: the United States, Germany and the European Commission; and support for the 3SI from Japan, the United Kingdom, international, public and private institutions as well as enterprises from the 3SI region and beyond.

2. We express our deepest respect for the resilience and bravery of Ukraine, its army and its people during the ongoing devastating and unjust war started by Russia.

3. We welcome Ukraine as a special guest in this year’s 3SI Summit and as a partner to the 3SI who from today begins the process of participating in the 3SI. We believe that the 3SI can be a platform for supporting Ukraine’s recovery. We uphold our readiness to involve Ukraine in the implementation of the 3SI regional infrastructure projects. We support Ukraine’s ambition towards EU accession.

4. We are aware of the 3SI’s potential to contribute to the EU policies directed at the Western Balkans, thus complementing the efforts of bringing this region closer to the EU, including through investing in interconnectivity, extending of EU energy, transport, digital and telecommunication corridors, and accelerating green transition. We also welcome the applications for EU membership of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia.

5. We are committed to strengthening of the 3SI as a cooperation platform aimed at strengthening cohesion and convergence within the EU, while developing its strategic transatlantic dimension and emphasize that active engagement of Germany contributes to these goals.

6. We are confident that the economic presence of the United States in the 3SI region will contribute to the strengthening of the transatlantic link and provide an additional catalyst for an enriched transatlantic partnership.

7. We encourage the governments of 3SI region countries to coordinate the implementation of their national recovery plans aiming at better security of energy supply and diversification, infrastructure connectivity and sustainability.

8. We will continue our common efforts to reaffirm the 3SI as a valuable tool for the promotion of the principles of good governance, green economy, and smart and sustainable development, thus contributing to the development of the EU.

9. We remain open to extend the cooperation with new regional and global partners, with whom we share the same democratic values, European and transatlantic orientation goals, and common interests.

10. We are convinced that while developing infrastructure connections and digital services among our countries, investments into cybersecurity and the use of trusted solutions should be at the core of our attention. We believe that by adopting this attitude, we will increase our security, make better use of our potential and promote our region as a trusted partner and supplier of proven solutions in the field of cybersecurity and telecommunications.

11. We reconfirm our further efforts to focus on science, education, technology and innovation in the three pillars of the 3SI.

12. We welcome the focus of the Riga 3SI Business Forum on achieving better resilience and sustainable connectivity throughout the region and providing input for the development of sustainable transport, energy, and digital industries.

13. We acknowledge the necessity of public discussion to raise awareness about the 3SI and to better understand the expectations by civil society for improved connectivity. We welcome holding of the first 3SI Civil Society Forum held in Riga on May 21 and take note of its recommendations. We support the proposal that the 3SI Civil Society Forum shall be organized on a regular basis in the future.

14. We welcome holding of the second 3SI Parliamentary Forum on 20–21 June 2022.

15. We recognize the organization of the meeting of chambers of commerce of 3SI countries in Riga on 20 June 2022 and encourage networking between chambers of commerce as well as other business associations.

16. We acknowledge the need for enhanced cooperation between 3SI governments for the practical implementation of priority projects,

welcome the joint meeting between Sherpas of 3SI countries and national coordinators organised by Latvia, and encourage to continue developing the governmental side of 3SI cooperation.

17. We are pleased to note that investors have committed around 1 billion euro to the 3SI Investment Fund. We encourage interested governments, development banks, international financial institutions and private investors, sharing the general objectives of the Initiative, to invest into the 3SI Investment Fund.

18. We welcome United States financing of the 3SI Investment Fund and its continued strong support for the 3SI, as the transatlantic relationship represents our shared prosperity and security.

19. We acknowledge that the 3SI Investment Fund continues its investment allocations to infrastructure projects in 3SI countries.

20. We welcome the regular update of the interactive Three Seas Projects Progress Report launched after the 3SI Summit in Slovenia. The Projects Progress Report 2022 provides a transparent platform and highlights 91 3SI Priority Projects.

21. We welcome the commitment of Romania to hosting the next Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in 2023

