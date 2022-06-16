The green transition and youth mental health take centre stage on the final day of President Karis’ visit to Denmark

Source: President of Estonia

In Copenhagen today, President Alar Karis was given a tour of Innovation Centre Denmark, which showcases the country’s green transition and energy policy, before visiting a psychiatric clinic for children and young adults to learn about the Danish experience in protecting the mental health of youth.

“Denmark has been producing renewable energy for almost half a century, and it currently accounts for more than half the energy used in the country,” the head of state explained. “The Danes are a true example to us. Our strong historical ties pave the way for us to work together on projects. Denmark is an important partner to Estonia in the field of energy, specifically in establishing the Baltic Sea maritime network, to which the offshore wind farms of a number of countries will be able to be connected in future.”

President Karis highlighted the agreement entered into in 2021 between the Estonian companies Eesti Energia and Enefit and the Danish company Ørsted for the construction of a large-scale offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga, adding that other potential areas for cooperation are the development of a smart energy network, green data centres and bioenergy.

Taking part in the discussion of the green transition alongside the head of state were representatives of the Ida-Viru Investment Agency, TalTech Virumaa College and Ida-Viru County local governments.

Since President Karis has shone the spotlight on the mental health problems affecting youth, he made a point whilst in Copenhagen of visiting a psychiatric clinic for children and young people which brings together local administrations and mental health specialists.

“There is little difference between the mental health issues that plague people from one country to the next, but we have a lot to learn from Denmark in terms of how we identify and handle such problems,” he remarked. “Local governments are best placed to notice and prevent problems among youngsters and their families, but if needed, psychiatrists can intervene and bring their knowledge and experience into play. In Estonia, one measure the state has taken is to support local governments in recruiting community psychologists, but the assistance available at the local government and community level in the country remains inconsistent and insufficient.”

President Karis will be returning to Estonia this evening.

