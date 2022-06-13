President Karis commences working visit to Denmark

Source: President of Estonia

President Alar Karis is set to depart on a working visit to Denmark, where he will meet with Queen Margrethe II, parliamentary speaker Henrik Dam Kristensen and the members of the management board of the Danish parliament.

At the heart of these meetings will be the situation in Ukraine and continued multilateral support for the country, the security of the Baltic Sea region and the forthcoming NATO summit in Madrid. Bilateral relations between Estonia and Denmark will also be discussed, in particular in promoting economic ties, renewable energies and the green transition. Denmark is one of Estonia’s key allies in NATO, contributing to the NATO battle group stationed in Estonia, and is a likeminded partner to the country in the European Union.

While in Copenhagen, President Karis will be taking part in an Estonian-Danish financial technology seminar at which Estonia’s start-up environment will be showcased along with the measures taken in cooperation with the private sector to develop the small nation. The head of state will also be visiting Innovation Centre Denmark, which focusses on the green transition, and a mental health clinic for children and young adults, at which he will learn about the Danish experience in dealing with mental health issues and preventing related problems among youth. He will also meet with members of the Estonian community in Denmark.

The head of state will be returning to Estonia on Wednesday evening.

