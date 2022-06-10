President Karis to attend Bucharest 9 summit in Romania

Source: President of Estonia

President Alar Karis is taking part today in a summit in the Romanian capital of leaders of the Bucharest 9 (B9) countries on NATO’s eastern flank to discuss the objectives of the alliance’s Madrid summit, further support for Ukraine and regional security in general.

Also taking part, via video link, will be NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, with whom the leaders will discuss ways of boosting the defence and deterrence position on the alliance’s eastern flank. Another topic to be covered during the meeting is Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO.

Taking into account the changed security situation in Europe, continued support for Ukraine and regional security as a whole will also be discussed.

The B9 format incorporates Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. Attending the summit will be President Klaus Werner Iohannis of Romania and President Andrzej Duda of Poland.

While in Bucharest, President Karis will be holding a bilateral meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev.

The head of state will arrive back in Estonia late on Friday night.

MIL OSI