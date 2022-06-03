President Karis dismisses Centre Party ministers from office on proposal of Prime Minister Kallas

Source: President of Estonia

President Alar Karis met in Kadriorg today with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who proposed to the head of state that he dismiss all of the ministers in the governing coalition belonging to the Centre Party.

In accordance with the decision of the President of the Republic, Minister of the Environment Erki Savisaar, Minister of Culture Tiit Terik, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas, Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab, Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani, Minister of Health and Employment Tanel Kiik and Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets are dismissed from office.

