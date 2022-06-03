MIL-OSI Poland News: President praises EC’s approval of Polish Recovery Plan

Source: President of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda has expressed satisfaction that his amendments to the Supreme Court law „have led to agreement both in the Polish parliament and in the EU,” and praised the EC’s approval of Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO).

Andrzej Duda made the statement during a joint press conference with EC President Ursula vonder Leyen and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Konstancin–Jeziorna near Warsaw on Thursday.

„I am really very happy as this has a breakthrough significance for Poland to be able to obtain EU funds in the future,” Andrzej Duda Duda said.

„There is a common Europe – everything which is Poland’s success in the EU is also the EU’s success. And the EU’s success is also a Polish success,” he added.

„The funds from the KPO will serve the common good,” Andrzej Duda went on to say.

„The infrastructure which will be financed with these funds, will help build a better world,” he added.

The European Commission president officially confirmed the EU executive’s long–awaited approval of Poland’s National Recovery plan, which will enable conditional release of billions of euros in grants and loans to the country.(PAP)