Russia cannot be part of the European security architecture, because it threatens it

“It is naive to say that Russia is part of the European security architecture. Russia, who has started a full-scale war of conquest against Ukraine, does not want to take responsibility for peace and stability in Europe. Instead, its goal is to undermine stability and security. This currently makes Russia a threat to the European security architecture,” said President Alar Karis after the lunch meeting organised for top politicians and opinion leaders by Washington Post during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At the meeting, President Karis focused on Europe’s new security landscape, which brings Finland and Sweden to NATO and millions of war refugees to many countries.

Following the meeting, the Estonian head of state stressed the need to change the thinking in terms of foreign and security policy and recommended that the West should remain realistic about threats and be less timid in dealing with them: “Let us deter Russia, not ourselves.”

President Karis considers Russia as a long-term security challenge for Estonia and the Baltic region and therefore it is necessary to ensure the permanent presence of NATO allied forces on the eastern flank of the alliance. “Russia’s desire to undermine the role of NATO and the transatlantic security axis in maintaining the security of our region is evident from the war in Ukraine to everyone who wants to see it. Russian aggression leaves no choice for NATO – a stronger deterrence posture of the alliance in the Baltic States and Poland is essential and self-explanatory,” Estonian head of state reiterated.

In relation to helping Ukraine, President Karis considered it necessary to suspend Russia’s possibilities to earn gas or oil revenue.

During the World Economic Forum panel discussion focusing on the European Union’s neighbourhood, President Karis discussed the future of the European Neighbourhood Policy in the light of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The discussion concluded that Europe must itself be an importer of security and wellbeing and integrate neighbouring countries instead of letting someone else do it. “Estonia has always been a strong supporter of expansion policy. We have been in the same situation as the countries that wish to join the European Union and know how important it is to have friends who support you during the complicated journey of reforms. We also need specific actions and more ambition on EU’s part,” said President Karis.

Prime ministers of Georgia and Moldova emphasised the strong wish of both nations to join the European Union.

Today, the president participated in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia Faisal Al-Ibrahim and Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

During the Economic Forum, the head of state met with the representatives of major international companies, such as Google’s Jigsaw and Coursera, with whom he discussed their interest in and possibilities for cooperation with Estonia.

