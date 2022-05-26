MIL-OSI Poland News: President calls for staunch support of Ukraine

Source: President of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, made an appeal to the international community to stand firm by war–torn Ukraine.

Andrzej Duda, who on Tuesday took part in a discussion panel devoted to Russia’s war on Ukraine, said, also as the president of a country bordering Russia, that he could not agree to Russia having „violated international laws with impunity… and the world permitted it”.

He called for international support of Ukraine. „I appeal to everyone to stand firmly by Ukraine, because justice and honesty are on its side. I have no doubts about that,” Andrzej Duda said.

President added that „this war should end with Russia giving back the land it has plundered to Ukraine, paying a contribution, and the criminals being punished.

„I cannot agree to Russia murdering people in Ukraine, and the world pretending not to see it, lest there be consequences for the murderers, lest Russia pay war reparations for the losses it caused in Ukraine, and finance the rebuilding of Ukraine,” Andrzej Duda said.

President has said the he expects the creation of special fund for the rebuilding of Ukraine after the war. Answering journalists’ questions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrzej Duda said: „We expect a special fund to emerge that will help Ukraine in reconstruction. That is an obvious matter. I would like many countries and institutions to engage in that.”