MIL-OSI Poland News: President calls for staunch support of Ukraine

President Andrzej Duda, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, made an appeal to the international community to stand firm by war–torn Ukraine.
Andrzej Duda, who on Tuesday took part in a discussion panel devoted to Russia’s war on Ukraine, said, also as the president of a country bordering Russia, that he could not agree to Russia having „violated international laws with impunity… and the world permitted it”.
He called for international support of Ukraine. „I appeal to everyone to stand firmly by Ukraine, because justice and honesty are on its side. I have no doubts about that,” Andrzej Duda said.
President added that „this war should end with Russia giving back the land it has plundered to Ukraine, paying a contribution, and the criminals being punished.
„I cannot agree to Russia murdering people in Ukraine, and the world pretending not to see it, lest there be consequences for the murderers, lest Russia pay war reparations for the losses it caused in Ukraine, and finance the rebuilding of Ukraine,” Andrzej Duda said.
President has said the he expects the creation of special fund for the rebuilding of Ukraine after the war. Answering journalists’ questions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrzej Duda said: „We expect a special fund to emerge that will help Ukraine in reconstruction. That is an obvious matter. I would like many countries and institutions to engage in that.”
President added it was obvious „that rebuilding Ukraine should be based on reparations from Russia.”
„It is Russia that in an absolutely unjustified way, without any provocation from the Ukrainian side, invaded Ukraine, carrying out its imperialist ambitions, wanting to appropriate Ukraine, wanting to subjugate Ukraine, wanting to extend its influence onto Ukrainian territory,” Andrzej Duda said.
He went on to say that Ukrainians’ fight for their country showed they did not want to be under Moscow’s sphere of influence, but wanted to choose their allegiances for themselves, as was their „sacred right.”
„We know what it means to defend one’s homeland, that’s why we are helping them and will stand with them,” Andrzej Duda continued. „But reparations should primarily come from Russia. Today there is gigantic Russian money frozen in the world, estimated at more than USD 300 billion, above all it is from that money that the reconstruction of Ukraine should come.”
Andrzej Duda said those funds should be „mercilessly taken from Russia” and used to rebuild Ukraine.
He added that a fund needed to be created as Ukraine will need to rebuild as quickly as possible, replacing damaged infrastructure.
„The Ukrainian fight for the defence of their own motherland’s freedom needs to be supported and at the same time they need to be helped so they can rebuild their motherland, as quickly as possible so that people can get back to their homes,” Andrzej Duda said. (PAP)