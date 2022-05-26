Estonia helps Ukraine fulfil the European dream

Source: President of Estonia

“I am in Davos to speak up for Ukraine’s right to become a candidate country for EU membership. Expansion of the European Union is an investment in European security, for which there are no alternatives. In order to ensure peace and freedom in Europe, the capitals of the member states and EU institutions must change their strategic approach to Russia and be more ambitious in communicating with the neighbourhood of the European Union,” President Alar Karis emphasised when visiting Ukraine House Davos as part of the World Economic Forum. The head of state also met with the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

President Karis reiterated full support for and readiness to share Estonia’s experiences in applying for EU membership with Ukraine. “Estonia is Ukraine’s friend and always ready to support Ukrainians in order to help them fulfil the European dream,” said the head of state. “The speed of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union depends on the determination of Ukrainians, acceleration of reforms and willingness to truly change their country.”

According to the president, the war in Ukraine has taught us a lesson that leaving our neighbouring nations who wish to be part of the European family in uncertainty lays the ground for a conflict. “Our interest is promoting democracy and peace in Europe by integrating the European Union,” he said. “Expansion has been successful in fostering democracy, economic growth and wellbeing. We must continue this. Every country that wishes to be with or belong to the European Union must have the opportunity to do so.”

The president noted that Europe must not give room to Russian spheres of influence. “We must focus on the regions Russia wishes to dominate with military power or corruption and include them in the European space. We can do this by promoting the expansion of the European Union and NATO more boldly and using other EU cooperation formats,” he continued.

“The war in Ukraine has also taught us that investing in the resilience of our neighbours in Europe must be the principal objective of our neighbourhood policy.”

According to President Karis, the bravery of the Ukrainian people deserves nothing but admiration. “Your courage in fighting against terror and Russia’s brutal aggression and for the freedom of Ukraine and democracy is remarkable. In this battle, you have proven that your country functions well, the parliament and the government are working hard every day and the strong civil society helps those in need all over Ukraine,” said the head of state in his address to the guests of Ukraine House.

President Karis will take part in debates focusing on European security, the revitalisation of transatlantic cooperation and the future and global role of the EU held at the World Economic Forum taking place today and tomorrow in Davos. He also has several bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries and representatives of major international enterprises.

