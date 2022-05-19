MIL OSI Poland – 19.05.2022Pricing of EUR bond – additional information

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Pricing of EUR bond – additional information19.05.2022

With reference to the press release on the pricing of 10-year EUR denominated benchmark bond maturing on May 25, 2032, which was conducted on May 18, 2022, the Ministry of Finance presents additional information concerning the structure of investors.

The structure of buyers was well diversified. The bonds were allocated to investors from: Germany and Austria (35%), United Kingdom and Ireland (19%), Poland (14%), Switzerland (6%), Benelux (6%), Italy (6%), Nordics (5%), France (4%) and others (5%).

In terms of investor type the buyers group included: asset managers (44%), banks (25%), insurance and pension companies (15%) central banks and public institutions (14%), as well as other entities (2%).

