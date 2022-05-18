MIL OSI Poland – 18.05.2022Pricing of EUR bond

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Pricing of EUR bond18.05.2022

The Ministry of Finance priced on May 18, 2022 a 10-year EUR denominated benchmark bond maturing on May 25, 2032. The nominal amount of the issue was EUR 2bn. The orderbook exceeded EUR 4bn.

The bond was priced at the level of 110 basis points over mid-swap rate, yielding 2.85% with annual coupon of 2.75%.

The issue was executed under Republic of Poland’s Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The lead managers on the transaction were: Santander, Citi, Commerzbank, ING, JP Morgan and PKO BP.

