President Karis meets with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki

President Alar Karis is in Helsinki today to attend the 40th anniversary seminar of the Tuglas Society, meet Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and visit the Finnish Innovation Fund SITRA.

At the meeting with the Finnish President, the Estonian Head of State will discuss the changed security situation in Europe, the possibility of Finland joining NATO and energy security. The discussion will concern the common project of security of the gas supply and cooperation on the construction of a floating terminal of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Strengthening the cooperation between Finland and Estonia will also be discussed.

The attendees of the 40th anniversary seminar of the Tuglas Society will be welcomed by the Presidents of Estonia and Finland. It can be viewed live on the website.

President Karis will visit the Finnish Innovation Fund SITRA to discuss cooperation in the fields of economy, education and research. In the evening, the Estonian Head of State will meet with representatives of Finnish academic organisations.

President Karis will return to Estonia late Wednesday evening.

