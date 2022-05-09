Source: President of Estonia

President Alar Karis opened the Narva days of the Tallinn Music Week today and said in his speech that music cannot be silent when cannons speak.

According to the Head of State, the music festival offers joy and comfort, brings fresh ideas and creates an opportunity to get away from everyday life for a while, for both the audience and the musicians. “In recent times, we’ve often seen what music can do,” said President Karis. “We’ve seen a musician heading to the front singing a Ukrainian folk song about the guelder rose in the heart of Kyiv, turning it into an anthem to the defence of freedom. The whole world knows this song by now, it gives us hope and encourages us to stick together. We’ve seen a pianist, wearing a bulletproof vest for protection, playing Chopin in front of the Irpen cultural centre, which was blown to smithereens. We’ve seen a mother return to her war-torn apartment in Bila Tserkva, wipe the soot and dust off the piano, and… also play Chopin. We’ve seen children, mothers, fathers, grandmothers, grandfathers, friends and strangers sing in shelters, in metro stations, among the rubble.”

“Music helps them endure and live,” said the Head of State. Music helps us endure and live. Music cannot be silent when cannons speak. Musicians and music promoters around the world have given countless charity concerts in support of Ukraine. In addition to the millions donated in aid, these concerts have drawn the attention of millions, tens of millions of people to this brutal war and united the world in a stand against evil.”

According to the Head of State, artists teach the world empathy and compassion. “They teach us how to be human,” said President Karis. “And let’s not forget that it’s musicians and music promoters who have perhaps suffered the most from the coronavirus over the last two years.”

The Head of State expressed his hope that the Tallinn Music Week in Narva will unite people and bring out the best in us. “Let art and culture help us become better people, and let them cultivate empathy and compassion,” said President Karis.

Text of the speech.

