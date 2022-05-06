Source: President of Estonia

President Alar Karis met with local residents at the Narva College of the University of Tartu yesterday evening, telling them that the people of Narva, like everyone in Ida-Viru County, are just as much a part of Estonia as anyone else. “We are all ‘our people’ to one another,” he said.

The head of state described Narva as a typical Estonian city. “It may have its quirks and its own particular history, but then so does Tartu, and Maardu, and Tallinn, and Pärnu,” he remarked. “But in every other sense it is an Estonian city like any other.”

In answering the questions put to him by the audience, President Karis said that no topic is off-limits in Estonia. “We have to talk about everything that affects and interests our people,” he said. “Estonia is a democratic country. Here people enjoy freedom of thought and freedom of speech. We might disagree, but what is important is that we discuss things and know what the other person is thinking.”

Speaking about 9 May, which is marked as Victory Day in Russia, President Karis pointed out that it is celebrated in the EU as Europe Day, reflecting a wish that never again will there be war in Europe. He expressed his hope that everyone in Estonia will have the tact to commemorate the fallen of World War II in a way that does not upset others.

A number of questions put to the head of state touched on the war in Ukraine. He stressed that Estonia was helping and would continue to help Ukraine defend its freedom by providing it with military assistance and humanitarian aid. “We have to do everything we can to bring the war in Ukraine to an end,” he said.

Responding to questions, President Karis reassured the audience that there is currently no military threat to Estonia. “I do not believe Russia will put a NATO member state to the test,” he said. “I cannot see that happening. Nevertheless, we must raise our defensive capabilities to a level that dissuades anyone from even wanting to attack us. If our neighbours Finland and Sweden do decide to join NATO, they will find that collective defence is much more effective than any defence a single country can mount on its own.”

During the meeting, President Karis made a point of noting the marked rise in interest among residents of Ida-Viru County in learning Estonian, but also the fact that a lack of teachers is a problem in making this possible.

Other topics which piqued the audience’s interest during the meeting were the easing of the requirements for the national Estonian language exam, how places to live and work are being found for refugees from Ukraine, the organisation of bomb shelters and alternatives to Russian gas in energy production. Questions were also asked regarding the availability of Russian-language press, the restrictions placed on Russian citizens in university admission and the meaning of symbols.

While in Ida-Viru County, the head of state also visited the mayonnaise and condensed milk manufacturer Polven Foods, the family restaurant Lammas ja Roos and the cheesemaker Alutaguse juust. “It is wonderful to see enterprising people expanding their businesses in spite of the crises and that the innovative products of local small producers have found their way onto the tables of Estonian consumers,” President Karis said. “In starting their companies they created work first and foremost for themselves and their families, but they are now offering work to others as well. By buying their products we contribute to the availability of work in country areas and thus to regional development.”

Meeting with students from Kiviõli 1st Secondary School, the head of state stressed that education is something that must be invested in not only by the state, but by every person individually as well. He recommended to the youngsters that if possible they go abroad to study and experience other cultures, as it will help them better understand the world and find solutions to problems.

Today President Karis will be visiting Purtse Castle, where he will be given a tour of the stronghold’s wood- and metalwork shops and brewery before planting a tree in the nearby memorial park to victims of evil. He will also be paying a visit to Sillamäe Gymnasium and the local Defence League district in Alutaguse.

Gallery: Office of the President of the Republic

