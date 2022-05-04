President Karis to visit Ida-Viru County

Source: President of Estonia

Over the next two days, President Alar Karis will visit Ida-Viru County. The head of state will be meeting with a number of residents and entrepreneurs, visiting the local Defence League district and giving two Social Studies classes to students. On Saturday he will be opening the Tallinn Music Week festival in Narva.

President Karis will be giving the first of his two Social Studies lessons at Kiviõli 1st Secondary School on Thursday and the second at Sillamäe Gymnasium on Friday.

In Purtse the head of state will get overview of wood- and metalwork shops and brewery before planting a tree in the nearby memorial park to victims of evil.

In Iisaku, President Karis will be visiting the family-run companies ‘Lammas ja Roos’ and ‘Alutaguse juust’. Moving on to Kohtla-Järve, he will then be welcomed by one of Estonia’s biggest mayonnaise manufacturers, Polven Foods.

On Thursday evening President Karis will meet with local people at the Narva College of the University of Tartu in an event he has chosen to call ‘A big Narva in a small world’. The discussion that ensues will be livestreamed on the City of Narva’s Facebook page with simultaneous interpreting.

President Karis will also be visiting the local Defence League district in Alutaguse and, on Saturday, opening the Tallinn Music Week festival at the Vaba Lava centre in Narva.

