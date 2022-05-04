MIL-OSI Poland News: The Wall Street Journal. Interview with the President

Source: President of Poland in English

The Wall Street Journal: President Andrzej Duda urges ‘brutal strength’ against Putin, as U.S. troops are expected to stay in Poland without talks of a permanent base.

The U.S. and its allies should keep arms and aid flowing into Ukraine and not be deterred by threats from Russia of nuclear or other retaliation, Polish President Andrzej Duda said days after his government donated hundreds of tanks to its besieged neighbor.

“We must not be afraid of Russia’s threats,” Mr. Duda told The Wall Street Journal in his first interview with a Western news organization since he visited Kyiv last month. “If we want to achieve any kind of success in our relationship with Russia, in this situation where Russia has attacked Ukraine, any success we can have is only if we apply brutal strength, because only brutal strength, brutal power is able to stop Russia.”

