Source: President of Estonia

President Alar Karis was presented with the letter of credentials of Cypriot ambassador Demetris Samuel in Kadriorg today.

The ambassador resides in Helsinki.

President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus is on an official visit to Estonia today and tomorrow with his wife, Mrs Andri Anastasiades. The Cypriot head of state will be starting his visit in Kadriorg, where he will be officially received before meeting with President Karis.

