S&P rating agency affirmed Poland’s credit rating – Ministry of Finance – Gov.pl website

Source: Republic of Poland in English
S&P rating agency affirmed Poland’s credit rating01.04.2022
On 1 April 2022 rating agency S&P announced a decision about keeping Poland’s credit rating unchanged at the level of A-/A-2 for long and short term liabilities, respectively, in foreign currency, and A/A-1 for long and short term liabilities, respectively, in local currency.
Rating’s outlook is stable.
