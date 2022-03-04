Gazprom and LUKOIL discuss ongoing cooperation

Source: Gazprom

March 2, 2022, 19:50

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Vagit Alekperov, President of LUKOIL, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties discussed current issues pertaining to their cooperation. In particular, they considered the progress of the project for development operations at the Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields in the Nenets Autonomous Area.

Background

Gazprom and LUKOIL are bound by the 2014–2024 General Agreement on Strategic Partnership, pursuant to which, among other things, LUKOIL supplies gas into Gazprom’s gas transmission system.

In 2020, Gazprom and LUKOIL signed the Master Agreement on the terms of the development of the Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye fields located in the Nenets Autonomous Area. In order to implement the project, a joint project company – Layavozhneftegaz – was set up in 2021. Gazprom transferred to it the subsurface use license for the area that includes Vaneyvisskoye and Layavozhskoye.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Related news

MIL OSI