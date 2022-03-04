Gas production and supplies: results for two months

Source: Gazprom

March 1, 2022, 13:35

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 89.4 billion cubic meters of gas in January-February 2022. This is commensurate with the amount produced in the same period of last year.

The Company’s domestic supplies from the gas transmission system dropped by 5.9 per cent (or by 4 billion cubic meters) over said period of 2022 due to the weather conditions that were rather warm for February.

Gas exports to the countries beyond the FSU amounted to 23.2 billion cubic meters, which is 32.6 per cent (or 11.3 billion cubic meters) lower than the figure for the same period of 2021. Gazprom continues to deliver gas as requested by consumers in full compliance with contractual obligations. Compared to last year, this February saw increases in supplies to such countries as Italy (by 135.5 per cent), Poland (by 41.1 per cent), Bulgaria (by 26.4 per cent), Slovenia (by 53.7 per cent), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (by 17.6 per cent).

Gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline keep growing within the framework of the long-term bilateral contract between Gazprom and CNPC.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, working gas inventories in Europe’s underground gas storage facilities dropped to 28.8 billion cubic meters on February 27. This is not only a decrease of 21.3 per cent (or 7.8 billion cubic meters) compared to last year’s amount but also 0.4 billion cubic meters below the historical minimum for this date. As much as 100 per cent, i.e. the entire amount, of the gas injected into Europe’s UGS facilities in the summer season of 2021 has already been withdrawn. From now on, the amounts injected in the previous years are being withdrawn.

Gas reserves in Ukraine’s UGS facilities are down to 10.2 billion cubic meters. This is a decrease of 44.1 per cent (or 8.1 billion cubic meters) from last year and 5.1 billion cubic meters less than at the start of the injection period in April 2021.

