Alexey Miller: Soyuz Vostok project enters design stage

Source: Gazprom

February 28, 2022, 14:15

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, took place today via a video call.

The parties discussed the progress of the construction project for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline in Mongolia. The trunkline will become an extension of Russia’s Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and will make it possible for Russia to supply up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year to China, the world’s most dynamic gas market.

In the course of the meeting, the Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok special-purpose vehicle and Gazprom Proyektirovaniye signed a contract for design and survey works as part of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline construction project. The document envisages, inter alia, engaging Mongolian companies to conduct engineering & geodetic, engineering & environmental and archeological studies.

In addition, the parties signed the Action Plan of the Joint Working Group between the Government of Mongolia and Gazprom for 2022–2024.

“The work on the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project is proceeding actively and successfully. A month ago, the results of the feasibility study were approved; today, the design contract was signed. This means that the project is now in the stage of its practical implementation,” said Alexey Miller.

Background

In December 2019, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

In January 2022, Gazprom and the Government of Mongolia signed a statement on the results of the consideration of the feasibility study for the Soyuz Vostok gas trunkline construction project. The study was prepared by the Gazoprovod Soyuz Vostok special-purpose vehicle.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

+7 812 609-34-21 +7 812 609-34-32+7 812 613-29-27

Investment Community

Gazprom on social media

Related news

MIL OSI