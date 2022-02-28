Hundreds arrested on main day of referendum across country

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

https://spring96.org/en/news/106936 2022 2022-02-28T11:01:43+0300 2022-02-28T11:01:43+0300 2022-02-28T08:01:43+0300 en https://spring96.org/files/images/sources/lidzi_kalia_uchastky_2702.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Repression continues against Belarusians for exercising their civic rights and expressing their dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities.

On the eve and on the main day of the referendum on constitutional amendments, there were detentions, searches, and other forms of pressure on Belarusians. Human rights defenders know the names of 544 people arrested yesterday in Minsk, Baranavichy, Lida, Dokshytsy, Hrodna, Polatsk, Navapolatsk, Zhodzina, Vitsebsk, Svetlahorsk, Homel, Zaslauye, Mahiliou, Babruisk, Slutsk, Pinsk, Kopishcha, Smarhon, Zhlobin, Brest, Mazyr, Dziarzhynsk.

At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that about 800 citizens were arrested on February 27. The agency reports that each detainee is now given a legal evaluation. A criminal case under Art. 342 of the Criminal Code (Organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order or active participation in them) was brought.

MIL OSI