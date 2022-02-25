Pre-market session for stocks and derivatives to be cancelled on 28 February

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 28 February 2022, pre-market trading will not take place on the MOEX Equity and Derivatives Markets in accordance with the recommendations of the Exchange Council, which consists of representatives of major financial market participants, and the decision of the Bank of Russia. The move is aimed at reducing the volatility of financial instruments during trading hours.

The Equity Market opens at 9:50 am (opening auction), with continuous trading beginning at 10:00 am Moscow time. The Derivatives Market opens at 10:00 am Moscow time.

The pre-market session on the FX Market will start at 6:50 with the opening auction.

MIL OSI