Gazprom and CNPC discuss further steps in implementing project for gas supplies to China via Far Eastern route

February 25, 2022, 12:50

A working meeting as part of the Joint Coordinating Committee of Gazprom and CNPC moderated by Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Huang Yongzhang, Vice President of CNPC, took place today via a video link.

The meeting participants discussed a wide range of issues related to the cooperation between the companies. Among other things, the parties agreed upon the dates of preventive maintenance to be performed on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in the spring of 2022. It was noted that the Russian party is currently supplying even more gas via the eastern route than is provided for by its obligations.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to further steps in the implementation of the project for Russian gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route.

Background

Gazprom’s main partner in China is CNPC, a state-owned oil and gas company.

In 2014, Gazprom and CNPC signed the 30-year Sales and Purchase Agreement for 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year to be supplied via the eastern route (Power of Siberia gas pipeline). The ceremony marking the start of the first-ever pipeline supplies of Russian gas to China took place on December 2, 2019.

February 2022 marked the signing of the long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement for natural gas to be supplied via the Far Eastern route. As soon as the project reaches its full capacity, the amount of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China is going to grow by 10 billion cubic meters, totaling 48 billion cubic meters per year.

