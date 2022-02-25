Cards of all payment systems continue to operate as normal in Russia

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

All bank payment cards issued by all banks operate and will operate all over Russia to facilitate payments for goods and services, money transfers and transactions in ATMs without limitations.

All customer funds of all banks held in accounts linked to cards are preserved and available to clients at any time.

Cards issued by the banks sanctioned by Western countries also operate and will operate across Russia without restrictions. Customer funds in card-linked accounts are kept safe and fully available. Clients of the sanctioned banks (VTB Group banks, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Otkritie) will be unable to pay by cards of these banks outside Russia and use them to pay for services in online shops and service aggregators registered in the countries supporting the sanctions.

Additionally, it will be impossible to use cards of the said banks for paying by Apple Pay and Google Pay. However, standard contact or contactless payments by these cards will be wholly available all over Russia.

