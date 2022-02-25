Bank of Russia comments on liquidity providing operations

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The banking sector’s current liquidity level remains adequate. In order to expand credit institutions’ capabilities to manage their own liquidity and maintain overnight money market rates close to the key rate, the Bank of Russia will hold a fine-tuning repo auction in the amount of 2 trillion rubles on 25 February 2022, with the first leg to be conducted on the auction day, and the second one — on 28 February 2022.

The Bank of Russia will continue to monitor the liquidity situation in the Russian banking sector and adjust the amounts of liquidity providing and absorbing operations based on its findings.

