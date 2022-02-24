Meeting with representatives of Russian business circles

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, friends,

Good afternoon.

Unfortunately, our meeting is taking place in unusual conditions, to put it mildly, but we planned it in advance.

Of course, I would like to listen to Mr Shokhin who will tell us about his general considerations.

President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin Shokhin AlexanderPresident of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs : Mr President, colleagues,

Obviously, the current geopolitical situation is compelling Russian businesses to operate under difficult conditions, given the various restrictions. However, I would like to confirm that not only the state and the economy in general but also Russian businesses have learned to survive crisis situations. Since 2014, our businesses have learned to adapt to crisis phenomena and even to resolve development objectives.

Incidentally, the COVID-19 pandemic has also provided additional instruments for companies and the Government and for our dialogue with the Government. We worked together to draft anti-crisis measures and systemic steps to improve the business and investment climate.

We are well aware that any new sanctions will be much tougher than the previous restrictions and will affect many sectors: the financial sector, the extractive sectors, deliveries of technological equipment. They will affect certain types of raw materials and components and could upset supply chains, transport and logistics.

Clearly, to dampen the effects of all these restrictions, Russian business, Russian companies will have to work even harder and more effectively to ensure continuing operations of their companies without job cuts, panic buying or price hikes. We will have to focus more on the import substitution strategy and look for new partners in the countries that are ready to cooperate. Of course, much will depend on the timely and successful performance of the Government.

To be continued.

MIL OSI