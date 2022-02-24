Belarusian HRDs express solidarity and support to people of Ukraine

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Appeal of Belarusian human rights organizations

February 24, 2022

On February 24, 2022, the military forces of the Russian Federation began an invasion of Ukraine. This is called by Russian Federation a “special operation”, but we must be blunt: a war has begun, and Russia is an aggressor country, while Belarus has been involved in this war as an aggressor’s ally.

The Belarusian human rights community is convinced that the actions of the Russian Federation are unfounded and inadequate, they are morally indefensible.

This is not just a war with Ukraine, but a challenge to the entire civilized world and the world must take urgent and effective measures to counter this aggression.

The Belarusian human rights community firmly protests against Russian aggression and demands an immediate cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine and Belarus.

We stand strongly opposed to the use of weapons to solve existing problems in relations between states. Such actions will obviously lead to a humanitarian crisis, human casualties, and a general deterioration of the human rights situation.

Belarusian human rights defenders call on the governments of all countries and all international institutions to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian civil society, to take effective and efficient measures to counter Russian aggression, and resolve the situation in the region.

We express our solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people in their struggle for sovereignty and standing up for their principles.

Belarusian House of Human Rights

PEN Belarus

Human Rights Center Viasna

Identity and Law

Legal initiative

Belarusian Association of Journalists

Lawtrend

Belarusian Helsinki Committee

MIL OSI