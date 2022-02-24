Posted on by MIL-OSI Publisher

Bank of Russia takes measures to stabilise situation in financial market

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

To stabilise the situation in the financial market, the Bank of Russia has decided to start interventions in the foreign exchange market, extend the Lombard List, and provide the banking sector with extra liquidity today. 

The Bank of Russia will use all necessary instruments to maintain the financial stability and business continuity of financial institutions. The Bank of Russia and financial institutions have specific action plans for any developments.

