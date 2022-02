Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Given the current situation in the financial market and to protect the rights and legitimate interests of investors in financial markets, mitigate risks and curb excessive volatility, the Bank of Russia has instructed brokers to suspend short sales in the exchange and over-the-counter markets starting from 24 February 2022 11:00 Moscow time until the said instruction is cancelled.

