Vladimir Putin submits proposal to Federation Council to approve resolution authorising use of Armed Forces abroad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s address to the Federation Council:

On the basis of Paragraph “d”, Part 1, Article 102 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, and under the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Donetsk People’s Republic, and the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Lugansk People’s Republic, I am submitting a proposal that the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation approve a resolution authorising the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation abroad on the basis of the generally accepted principles and norms of international law.

MIL OSI