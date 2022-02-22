Human Rights Commissioner Luise Amtsberg becomes godparent of Uladzimir Matskevich

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the godparenthood campaign #WeStandBYyou, Luise Amtsberg (German Bundestag, Alliance 90/The Greens) has become the godparent of the well-known philosopher Uladzimir Matskevich. She expresses relief that he was able to end his hunger strike. Nevertheless, she assures him and the other over 1000 political prisoners of her continued support.

Uladzimir Matskevich

Uladzimir Matskevich is a well-known philosopher and public figure. He has been imprisoned since 4 August 2021 and charged with the alleged “organization of actions that grossly violate public order” (Criminal Code, Art. 342) and the “creation of an extremist formation” (Art. 361).

On 4 February 2022, Matskevich went on a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment and its conditions. After the prosecution officially took up Matskevich’s case, thus fulfilling one of his demands, he ended the hunger strike on 16 February 2022. At the same time he maintained that not all his demands had been fulfilled and that he could enter the hunger strike again at any moment.

Luise Amtsberg. Source: Libereco

Luise Amtsberg is a German MP and the Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance at the Federal Foreign Office. She has taken on the godparenthood of the political prisoner Uladzimir Matskevich and declared:

“I was deeply moved by the fate of the philosopher Uladzimir Matskevich, who has been imprisoned in Belarus for political reasons and who went on hunger strike from 4 to 16 February due to the circumstances of his imprisonment and the delay in his case coming to trial. I would therefore like to assure him of my support and undertake a commitment to raise awareness of his plight. This is also intended to send a message to all other political prisoners in Belarus: we are moved by their fate and will continue to work for their release.

Since the 1990s, Uladzimir Matskevich has been working in Belarus as a philosopher and civil society player to promote education and participation in the country’s social and political life. He was arrested on 4 August 2021 on political grounds. To this day he has not been formally charged and no trial date has been set. These circumstances drove him to go on hunger strike on 4 February, exactly half a year after his arrest. After being highly concerned for his health and his life, I am very relieved that he ended this hunger strike yesterday evening – after receiving medical treatment and the assurance that his trial will be continued.

There are now more than 1000 political and civil society activists in prison in Belarus as a result of their commitment to freedom, democracy and human rights, to promoting liberty and freedom of expression. This unfortunately shows all too clearly the level of ruthless repression that the Belarusian regime is inflicting on civil society. Peaceful engagement for political participation and fundamental democratic rights cannot be a crime. We therefore call for the release of Uladzimir Matskevich and all political prisoners and will continue our active support for civil society in Belarus in future.”

