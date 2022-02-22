Greetings to participants and guests of 6th Summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The past few years proved difficult for the global energy sector, which has experienced the dire economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. An early recovery of this key sector and its elevation to a new stage is impossible without active international cooperation.

Energy modernisation requires well-thought-out approaches and meticulous consideration for national specifics. Efforts to ensure universal access to inexpensive, sustainable and modern energy sources are our key task. We are convinced that it is in the interests of the global community to make sure that the energy transition does not become a means of promoting the political and economic interests of certain players. Moreover, it should not be accompanied by sanctions or any other restrictions.

The expanded use of natural gas as one of the cleanest fuels is becoming highly popular at this stage. In turn, Russia intends to continue uninterrupted gas deliveries, including LNG shipments, to global markets, to upgrade the available infrastructure and to invest more in the gas sector.

We attach great significance to simplifying partnership within the Forum’s framework, to coordinating efforts to promote the legitimate interests of gas exporters on global energy markets, to developing optimal solutions capable of ensuring the sustainable, reliable and cost-effective operation of the gas sector in alongside achieving climate goals.

I am confident that you will hold constructive and detailed discussions at the Summit, and that you will chart new and promising forms and mechanisms of joint work.”

MIL OSI